Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe Begins Pierce Transit Board Term

Fife, WA – City of Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe recently was elected to the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners. Her term begins November 2020. Roscoe will be seated on Nov. 9.

Previously, the cities of Fife, Milton and Edgewood were represented on the Pierce Transit Board by the City of Edgewood. A recent change in the composition of the Pierce Transit Board resulted in seven cities sharing a seat on the Board – Auburn, Fife, Gig Harbor, Milton, Pacific, Ruston, and Steilacoom. Roscoe has been elected to represent those seven jurisdictions.

Roscoe also serves on the Sound Transit Board of Directors representing Pierce County. She has held that position since early 2019.

“I am a strong believer in the value of transit and the critical part it plays in connecting people to their jobs, their families and their communities,” said Roscoe.

Prior to Roscoe being seated on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners, a representative from Fife has not been directly seated on the board since March 2014.

“I believe there are a number of benefits to the region that will come from having a Fife voice on the Pierce Transit Board,” said Roscoe.

The City of Fife will see a light rail station in the coming years that will be a hub expected to draw increased transit routes. Transit will play a vital role in spurring transit-oriented development and in enabling jurisdictions to provide a volume and mix of housing that makes sense for their communities.

“As Sound Transit Phase 3 (ST3) investments come on line, including the future Light Rail Transit extension through Fife and on to Tacoma, new hubs for local transit service will be established. I’d like to push for additional routes from and to Puyallup and other areas adjacent to Tacoma,” Mayor Roscoe said.

Roscoe also participates in the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners and sees her role on the Pierce Transit Board as a way to help encourage transit equity and links between transit and affordable housing.

Roscoe has been mayor of the City of Fife since 2017 and has served on the Fife City Council from 2002 to 2009 and again from 2015 to present.