Coffee with the Lakewood’s Mayor

Please join Mayor Don Anderson on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for a virtual Coffee with the Mayor.
Our guest speaker will be Police Chief Mike Zaro who will provide a Police Department Update.
To participate in the meeting
By Zoom visit:
zoom.us/j/97010487898?pwd=eHJGNlpJZHcwUDg4V2dzWmhHT1BsQT09
Meeting ID: 970 1048 7898
Passcode: 494753
— or —
By Telephone:
US: +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 970 1048 7898
Passcode: 471060
If you have any questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.
