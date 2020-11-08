The Suburban Times

Coffee with the Lakewood’s Mayor

Please join Mayor Don Anderson on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. for a virtual Coffee with the Mayor.

Our guest speaker will be Police Chief Mike Zaro who will provide a Police Department Update.  

To participate in the meeting  
By Zoom visit: 

zoom.us/j/97010487898?pwd=eHJGNlpJZHcwUDg4V2dzWmhHT1BsQT09

Meeting ID: 970 1048 7898

Passcode: 494753

— or —

By Telephone:   
US: +1 253 215 8782  
Webinar ID: 970 1048 7898
Passcode: 471060

If you have any questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact Briana Schumacher at (253) 983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us

