135 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed November 8

On Nov. 8, we confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 11,407 cases and 201 deaths.

We have reported 1,673 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 185.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 119.5.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 142.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

We see an increase in cases across the entire county and a higher than average increase in the Puyallup region.

Continued high case counts and rates show an increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts.

We recently added a table to our school information page. We include K-12 outbreaks and cases by region.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 12.1% of the total number of cases and 15% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.8% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.