State passes $12B in unemployment benefits paid out during crisis while new claims remain fairly steady

During the week of October 25 – 31, there were 14,681 initial regular unemployment claims (up 3.4 percent from the prior week) and 465,563 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 2.1 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $12.1 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 113 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims and continued claims for regular benefits all decreased over the week.

Slight increases in initial claims were primarily in industries where seasonal layoffs are expected this time of year, including agriculture and construction.

In the week ending October 31, ESD paid out over $143 million for 307,351 individual claims.

Unemployment claim type Week ofOctober 25-October 31 Week ofOctober 18-October 24 Week ofOctober 11-October 17 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 14,681 14,198 16,890 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,051 3,603 3,679 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,702 6,994 8,091 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 441,129 450,646 462,581 Total claims 465,563 475,441 491,241

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.

Note: Detailed claims data and charts by county, industry and occupation will be included in this release on the first Thursday of every month. You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website