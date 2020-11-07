Free Car Wash Coupon Offer in Puyallup

Here in Puyallup we’re fortunate to live in a beautiful natural landscape that features fish-bearing waterways. The salmon and trout which populate the Puyallup River depend on us to help keep their habitat clean and free of pollutants.

One simple thing we can do to protect our streams and creeks–all of which flow to Puget Sound–is to wash our cars on our lawns or use a commercial car wash. Both of these options keep oil, road grime and soapy water from harming fish and other aquatic life.

To score a free car wash coupon, first make sure you live inside Puyallup’s city limits by checking your address. Then just email us. This offer good while supplies last.