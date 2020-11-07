CPSD Staff Spotlight: Oakbrook special education preschool teacher Jenelle Fyfe

Our Staff Spotlight this week features Oakbrook Elementary School special education preschool teacher Jenelle Fyfe. She is currently in her second year as a teacher at the school.

She recently earned her teaching degree after many years working in child care and early learning. She started school intending to become a kindergarten teacher, but her outlook changed when she did her student teaching in a preschool special education class.

“I fell in love with the classroom environment and students,” she said. “I felt like all of the skills I had learned in my career to that point helped me fit in naturally in the special education classroom.”

Jenelle’s favorite part about the job is seeing students grow right before her eyes. “Sometimes we’ll have a student who doesn’t speak and then one day they will say ‘Hi’ to you in the morning and it’s such a wonderful moment,” she said.