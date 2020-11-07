226 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed November 7

On Nov. 7, we confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 11,273 cases and 201 deaths.

We have reported 1,633 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 181. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 116.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 136.7 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Today’s confirmed case count is our highest. We see an increase in cases across the entire county and a higher than average increase in the Puyallup region.

Continued high case counts and rates show an increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 12% of the total number of cases and 14.7% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.9% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.