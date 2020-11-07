2021 City Day at McGavick Conference Center

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2021 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Applications will be accepted until November 30, 2020 and applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by December 11, 2020.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to City Clerk Briana Schumacher (preferred) or delivered via postal mail to Lakewood City Hall, Attn: City Clerk 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or process, please contact Briana Schumacher at 253.983.7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.