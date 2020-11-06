What’s UP with Biz: Win a Bike, Help Save a Life

Several Village at Chambers Bay businesses have teamed up to support efforts to stop human trafficking by contributing prizes to a special raffle to support Adorned in Grace, a local organization that helps sex trafficking victims and raises awareness of sex trafficking in the community.

The grand prize is a State bicycle valued at $570, with other prizes from Urban Float, Bliss, Pure Barre, Naturepedic Organic Mattress and Anthem Coffee.

Tickets are $5 and will go on sale on Nov. 11 at Bishops Cut/Color (3633 Market Place W.) and at Adorned in Grace’s ministry office at 3104 S Union Ave. in Tacoma. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on Dec. 12. This is a great way to support an important cause and our local businesses at the same time.