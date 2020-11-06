TPU extends deadline for small businesses to apply for CARES Act funds to Nov. 11

TACOMA, Wash. – On Nov. 5, Tacoma Public Utilities extended the deadline for small businesses in Tacoma impacted by COVID-19 to apply for a utility bill relief program. Applications can now be submitted up to midnight on November 11.

The funds are a component of the City of Tacoma’s Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal CARES Act that were allocated to cities as part of Washington State’s response to COVID-19. Businesses located within the city limits could qualify for up to $750 on utility charges incurred since March 17, 2020.

To qualify, small businesses need to have an open account with TPU, be located within the City of Tacoma, have 50 or less employees, and operate from a brick and mortar building.

Applications can be submitted at MyTPU.org/SmallBizAssistance. Applicants need their account number and other basic information about their business to complete the application.

For more information about the utility bill assistance relief fund for small businesses, visit MyTPU.org/SmallBizAssistance.