Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America Hosting Rally to Protect the Vote

Submitted by Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America.

TACOMA, WA – During his fit on live television Thursday, President Trump revealed what he already has so many times: he is a wannabe autocrat who intends to steal the election. We won’t let him.

It’s now all but certain that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the presidential election. But we don’t put it past Trump to try to steal it in the Supreme Court, which he has packed with sympathetic judges.

It’s time for all Americans to show that we want all votes to be counted and protected. We can’t let the Democratic Party roll over and allow anti-democratic forces to steal the election like the Party did in 2000.

Tacoma DSA is calling on all pro-democracy Tacomans to turn out for our rally to protect the vote on Saturday, November 7 at the U.S. District Court at 1717 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402. We will be there waving signs from noon to 2pm.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Tacoma & Pierce County Democratic Socialists of America are a group of socialist organizers who live and work in and around Tacoma and Pierce County. We envision a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, and total social equality for all people.