Steilacoom Town Administrator Nov. 6 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – November 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM. us02web.zoom.us/j/82356692232

Civil Service Commission – December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – November 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Flu Shots Available:

Flu season is here and getting a flu shot may be the single most important thing Pierce County residents can do to protect themselves, their families and the community. That’s why Pierce County has launched the Spread Love, Not the Flu campaign, and findyourflushot.com, which makes finding the closest provider as easy as a couple of clicks.

In 2020, with COVID-19, flu shots are crucial for several reasons. For instance, the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar our health care system may become overloaded with people who don’t know if they have Coronavirus or the flu.

The campaign is aiming to have 70% of Pierce County residents six months and older get a flu shot. Last year, local estimates are that about 51% got immunized.

“Getting a flu shot in 2020 is more important than ever because COVID-19 is already putting many people in danger. Adding flu season to the equation increases the risk for everyone,” said Dr. Ken Farmer, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery with Pierce County. “Not only is there increased risk to us as individuals, but not having flu shots also puts our healthcare system at risk of getting overwhelmed.”

Pierce County will provide free flu shots at pop-up clinics around the county in the near future. In the meantime, there are free drive-thru locations available, as well as many providers that accept insurance. For more information about finding your flu shot, visit findyourflushot.com.

Scouting for Food:

Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 7th, beginning at 8 A.M. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church. Nonperishable items only and please none beyond the Best by Date. Financial donations will also be accepted. Bags will be delivered to your doorstep on October 31st.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

On Thursday, Nov 5, shortly after noon, Steilacoom officers learned that an alleged suspect from a homicide that occurred outside of Town had fled into Steilacoom. A portion of Steilacoom Boulevard was temporarily closed while the alleged suspect was negotiated into a surrender through the combined efforts of multiple regional police agencies. No one was harmed during the standoff and the roadway was opened shortly after 2 PM. Public Safety greatly appreciates the patience of our motorist as these unexpected events are addressed and the Public Works staff in assisting with road closures.

Over the past week, 120 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

3 medical aid responses

30 suspicious circumstance/security checks

1 response for person in crisis/welfare checks

1 incident of non-violent sex crime

1 incident of domestic disturbance

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of vandalism

2 incidents of attempted motorcycle theft

1 incident of motor vehicle hit and run

1 incident of burglary

1 death investigation

56 traffic stops

2 incidents of parking enforcement

1 online citizen report filed

This week, 3 of our officers responded to an individual in crisis. The involved individual suffers from chronic mental disability and has demonstrated recent attempts to harm themselves and fail to care for themselves, including on this occasion. Attempts by our officers to negotiate the individual’s transport to assistance were unsuccessful, and force was ultimately utilized to arrange for immediate medical care. The type of force used were control holds, which are classified by the state criminal justice training commission as the least severe type of force use available. No injuries were suffered by the individual or the officers as a result of the force use.

A resident reported an unfamiliar vehicle parked along their street. Our officers investigated and uncovered that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen, and the occupant not its owner. This represents a textbook example of the partnership we strive to uphold with our community. It is only through ongoing cooperation, such as in this instance, that we are afforded the maximum opportunity to serve our citizens and pursue achievement of our mission: protect life and property, safeguard, rights, and build strong community relations.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted a contractor who hydroseeded Chambers Creek Road in order to stabilize the steep slopes; responded and cleared a clogged drainage pipe at the Steilacoom Historical Museum; continued mowing rights-of-way; sweeping streets due to falling leaves and blowing winds; worked with, monitored, and inspected developers for compliance with storm water regulations; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pipes and relocated a vault for the Stevens Street short plat; assisted the Streets department with flagging on Chambers Creek Road; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with a pump repair at the Marietta Street lift station; responded to a ½ power call in the 300 block of 4th Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a pump at the Marietta Street lift station damaged due to inappropriate materials being flushed into the system; repaired the chlorine monitoring equipment at the Steilacoom Boulevard intertie with the Lakewood Water District; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 10000 block of 115th Avenue SW; inspected a new side-sewer in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court; continued sewer jetting; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued winterizing sprinkler systems, drinking fountains, and other outdoor water connections; cleaning up leaves throughout all of the facilities; installed a memorial at Sunnyside Park; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

COVID-19 Testing Coming to Fort Steilacoom Park

The Pierce County EOC will have Mobile Testing for COVID-19 at Fort Steilacoom Park at the Baseball field parking on the following dates:

Friday, November 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (This event will have 2 testing trailers which will allow for 500 tests)

Sunday, November 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Note: A Drive-thru option is now available

Location: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

These mobile testing stations are in the community so people can get tested for COVID-19. These tests are free. Identification is not required. On-site staff can help you register. Results are available in five to seven days. Complete one form for each person getting tested.

Get tested if you:

Experience fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Were close to a person with COVID-19 or attended a gathering with many people.

Are in an at-risk community including: Alaska Native, American Indian, Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

Come prepared

To make the process go faster, please fill out this form in advance so you can be contacted with results. Fill out this form for the lab test. Complete both forms on your device. Print and bring the forms with you to the testing site. Complete one form for each person being tested in your group.

Results

Test results can take five to seven business days to become available. Positive tests are prioritized for notification. If you have not heard your results after the five to seven days have gone by, call (833) 723-0490.

Other options

There are other testing options in Pierce County beyond the mobile testing stations. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has an updated list of additional sites where people can get tested.