Seaquist Thanks Voters, Reaffirms Campaign Agenda

Submitted by Larry Seaquist for Pierce County Executive Campaign.

“I congratulate Mr. Dammeier on his reelection,” said Larry Seaquist. “I thank the many voters who supported me and my campaign’s objectives. I’m deeply grateful to our campaign volunteers for their extraordinary work and to those who helped fund the campaign. Thanks to them, we ran a campaign we can all be proud of.”

“My decision to run for County Executive was an effort to make the campaign itself a constructive contribution to our better future,” said Seaquist. “Pierce county residents have made it clear that they want county leadership that delivers competent, ethical leadership as we corral the virus and climb out of a deep recession that is hitting us especially hard here in Pierce County.”

In a year that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Seaquist’s campaign for Pierce County Executive moved online to connect with voters, engaging over 50,000 residents through virtual town halls and direct voter contact.

“Over and over throughout the campaign, the public has made it clear that equity is not just a goal, it is the main engine of our future,” continued Seaquist. “Our campaign was committed to achieving a future where everyone lives in dignity — healthy, housed and equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to compete in today’s economy and meaningfully participate in this state’s democracy.”

“That remains my vision for our county and our country,” said Seaquist. “I am determined to continue to work toward that goal. We don’t yet know who will be our next President, but we do know that we are finishing this election even more polarized. We cannot accept that as the new normal in America or here in Pierce County. We cannot accept skyrocketing COVID-19 infection rates. We cannot accept the mismanagement of the Federal CARES Act dollars. And we certainly cannot accept current plans for sprawling growth that ignore our need for liveable communities surrounded by sustainable forests and waters. In the days ahead I will be proposing practical ways citizens can join together, build on the ideas of the campaign, and launch a new generation of public service leaders able to achieve those essentials for all.”