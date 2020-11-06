Restaurant Rally kicks off Sunday across Pierce County and runs until Sunday, Nov. 19, 2020.

During the event, which spans Monday through Thursday, Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 15-19, diners simply dine at, or order takeout from, participating restaurants and received 30 percent off their bill, before tax and excluding alcohol.

To-go or takeout orders must be placed directly with the restaurant and not a third-party delivery service or website to receive the discount. This assures local, Pierce County restaurants receive the 50 percent reimbursement offered through this program and not the out of state technology companies that run these third-party services.

More than 200 restaurants — from Elbe to the Gig Harbor peninsula — are participating. Find the list of participating restaurants, as well operating hours and an interactive map at www.piercecountyrestaurantrally.com.

The Pierce County Council created this program and allocated $7.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help the recovery of the beleaguered local restaurant industry.

Participating restaurants must be full-service and operating within Washington’s Safe Start guidelines.

“The Restaurant Rally is an innovative, combined effort of organizations that support our local businesses and the people who are employed by them,” said Betty Capestany, Pierce County Economic Development Director.

“It’s vital that we provide a much-needed stimulus for an industry that has been hard hit by the pandemic,” she continued. “At its core, the Restaurant Rally is a fantastic opportunity for people to support their local eateries and save money at the same time.”

Want a downloadable dining guide by region? Check out Sue Kidd’s Dine Pierce County website. While you’re there, read dining advice from local restaurant owners who are participating in this event.