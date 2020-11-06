“Interwoven” Exhibit by the Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound Opens Online Nov. 9

“Interwoven”: An exhibit of work by the Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound (TAPS) will open Nov. 9 and run online through Dec. 11 at the Tacoma Community College website.

Featuring eight local artists, the exhibit “Interwoven” is a testament to how varied and expressive the tapestry medium can be. Four of the eight artists feature landscape in their work:

Margo Macdonald’s recent work is focused on Washington State rivers. Her tapestry “Yakima” captures a quiet spot on the river as it runs through the canyon.

Julia Rapinoe's interpretation of similar subject matter emphasizes pattern and repetition of shapes in the landscape. Her tapestry "River Story" tells a tale of the creation of some of these ancient forms.

Marion Cragg uses vivid colors and geometric, almost architectural forms in her take on the landscape.

Cecilia Blomberg, known for her monumental commissions, returns often to rendering moving water in her smaller work.

Other artists employ symbolism, tapestry-specific marks, and three-dimensional elements:

Mary Lane uses multilayered symbolic imagery that often references other textiles.

Ellen Ramsey also employs symbolism, examining themes of time and transformation.

Joyce Hayes creates tapestries, intimate in scale, full of rhythm and subtly varying color and repetition

Liz Pulos explores the mark-making that is unique to tapestry. Her work, like Ramsey's, includes 3-dimensional elements.