“Interwoven” Exhibit by the Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound Opens Online Nov. 9

“Interwoven”: An exhibit of work by the Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound (TAPS) will open Nov. 9 and run online through Dec. 11 at the Tacoma Community College website.
Featuring eight local artists, the exhibit “Interwoven” is a testament to how varied and expressive the tapestry medium can be. Four of the eight artists feature landscape in their work:
- Margo Macdonald’s recent work is focused on Washington State rivers. Her tapestry “Yakima” captures a quiet spot on the river as it runs through the canyon.
- Julia Rapinoe’s interpretation of similar subject matter emphasizes pattern and repetition of shapes in the landscape. Her tapestry “River Story” tells a tale of the creation of some of these ancient forms.
- Marion Cragg uses vivid colors and geometric, almost architectural forms in her take on the landscape.
- Cecilia Blomberg, known for her monumental commissions, returns often to rendering moving water in her smaller work.
Other artists employ symbolism, tapestry-specific marks, and three-dimensional elements:
- Mary Lane uses multilayered symbolic imagery that often references other textiles.
- Ellen Ramsey also employs symbolism, examining themes of time and transformation.
- Joyce Hayes creates tapestries, intimate in scale, full of rhythm and subtly varying color and repetition
- Liz Pulos explores the mark-making that is unique to tapestry. Her work, like Ramsey’s, includes 3-dimensional elements.
Leave a Reply