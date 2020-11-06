141 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 6

On Nov. 6, we confirmed 141 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 60s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

Our totals are 11,049 cases and 201 deaths.

We have reported 1,518 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 168.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 108.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 141.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Today’s record high in the 14-day confirmed cases and case rate shows a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts.

Today we added a table to our schools information page. We include K-12 outbreaks and cases by region.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 12% of the total number of cases and 15.5% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.5% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.