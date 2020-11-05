By Veronica Craker, Assistant Communications Director.

Pacific Lutheran University has been recognized as the No. 1 school in Washington state for financial aid by LendEDU, an online marketplace for personal finance products. The report, released October 28, 2020, also ranks PLU ninth in the country. “This ranking reflects PLU’s institutional commitment to leaving no stone unturned when it comes to financial aid and making our university as accessible as it can possibly be,” said Mike Frechette, PLU’s dean of enrollment management and student financial services.

In the report, LendEDU analyzed financial aid data from 2018 – 19 of nearly 500 four-year colleges. PLU received a total score of 86.187 after recording a need-based score of 81.793, a non-need-based score of 99.97, and an international score of 52.02.

“Each year, LendEDU uses the most up-to-date financial aid data to rank which colleges provide the most financial aid to their students,” said Michael Brown, LendEDU director of communications, in an email. “Schools are ranked on a total score that factors in what they offer in need-based aid, non-need-based aid, and international aid.”

Each year, PLU awards more than $61 million in university-funded scholarships and grants. In fact, 97 percent of PLU students receive financial aid. To learn more about PLU’s scholarship and grant opportunities visit the PLU Financial Services page.

View the complete ranking of colleges and universities here: lendedu.com/blog/best-colleges-for-financial-aid-in-2020/ .

The post PLU Named Best College for Financial Aid in Washington was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.