Obituary Notices – November 5, 2020

Powers Funeral Home:  Jaime Arturo Trejo.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Mary Fazio; Donna Mae Stevenson; Song Heng Taing; Eleanor Shapiro; Nova Echtle; Frances Gilletti.

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Marieta Rector.

