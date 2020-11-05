Expect miles-long overnight backups on I-5 through JBLM this weekend

LAKEWOOD – Travelers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood may want to plan extra time into their trips or reschedule discretionary travel during overnight hours this weekend.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 and again on Saturday, Nov. 7, the Washington State Department of Transportation design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will reduce each direction of I-5 to a single lane. That single lane will detour up and over the Thorne Lane off- and on-ramps, which now include a roundabout in the northbound direction. In the southbound direction, travelers will cross a temporary work zone during overnight hours.

WSDOT traffic engineers anticipate up to 3-mile backups on both northbound and southbound I-5 approaching the overpass during the overnight work.

The overnight lane closures will be in place until 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 and 7:30 a.m., Nov. 8 respectively.

Why is this work happening?

The lane closures allow crews to demolish the old overpass at night when traffic volumes are at their lowest. For safety reasons, this work cannot take place over live traffic.

The 1954 Thorne Lane bridge is being removed so crews can widen I-5 by adding auxiliary lanes and one HOV lane in each direction. This video shows how the new Thorne Lane interchange will operate once fully opened in late spring 2021.

An updated construction schedule that lists overnight ramp closures for this project is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.