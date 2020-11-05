Clover Park School Board recognized as a 2020 Board of Distinction

Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors was recently named a 2020 Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). The board was previously recognized as a Board of Distinction four of the last five years and was named Board of the Year for large school districts last year.

“This honor recognizes the hard work and leadership that our board members provide to support our district in helping students succeed in the classroom and prepare for their futures. Further, it is a testament to the commitment of our entire district team,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “To be celebrated along with so many other excellent boards across the state makes this award even more special.”

The board’s nomination highlighted the district’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, implementation of the Four Pillars of Student Success, efforts to close the opportunity gap through highly capable programs and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made a commitment this year to be a great team who leads our district with clarity and depth during this year of uncertainties; therefore, we are grateful for the recognition of our work to be a highly functioning board,” said School Board President Dr. Marty Schafer. “Our students, staff and community certainly deserve our best right now.”

The Boards of Distinction program is designed to encourage boards to examine their practices as governing bodies and how their actions and decisions impact the success of students. To be awarded, boards must show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing gaps that impact student success.

Clover Park School District is one of 25 school boards to earn the Board of Distinction honor this year and will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19.