187 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 5

On Nov. 5, we confirmed 187 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 90s from Parkland.

A woman in her 60s from Graham.

Our totals are 10,909 cases and 199 deaths.

We have reported 1,516 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 168.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 108.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 140.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Today’s record high in 14-day confirmed cases and case rate shows a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 11.9% of the total number of cases and 15.4% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.3% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.