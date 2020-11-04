Statement by Congresswoman-Elect Marilyn Strickland on Her Victory in Washington’s 10th Congressional District

Submitted by Strickland for Washington Campaign.

TACOMA, WA – Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), Congresswoman-Elect for Washington’s Tenth Congressional District, issued the below statement following her victory and her election as the first African-American Member of Congress representing the Pacific Northwest, and the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress in its 230-year history:

“I am humbled and honored by the trust the people of the South Sound have placed in me to be their voice in the United States Congress. I want to say how grateful I am to all those who have stood alongside me in this journey. From the bottom of my heart: Thank you.

“I’m proud of the positive, forward-looking campaign that we ran, one rooted in our shared values and priorities of this diverse district that many of us proudly call home. Our campaign was focused on the issues – not labels and partisanship – and I will take that same approach to our nation’s capital. Just as I have always done, I will work with anyone who is willing to work with me to get results.

“South Sound voters chose proven leadership, the ability to solve challenges, and vision. In doing so, we also made history. I am proud to be the first African-American elected to Congress from the Pacific Northwest, and the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress in its history. Part of the greatness of our nation is that many came before me to blaze trails, and I now have the opportunity to serve in the United States Congress.

“I want every South Sound resident to know that whether they voted for me or not, I will listen to you – and I will never stop fighting for you. So now, it’s time to hit the ground running and get to work. It’s time to work with my colleagues in our delegation, our party and yes, across the aisle to address the urgent issues facing our nation, and South Sound families and workers: Tackling this pandemic, rebuilding our economy and creating jobs in the Sound, fighting for affordable health care and prescription drugs, addressing climate change, and keeping our promises to our military families and veterans.

“It’s time for our community and our country to come together, to show compassion and respect for each other, to beat this virus, and to recover better than before. I know we will.”