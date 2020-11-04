Stadium curve and Stadium Way to open to two-way traffic late this week or early next week

Crews are completing work in the Stadium curve between Division Ave. and Broadway this week. Depending on the weather, the contractor will open the Stadium curve on Friday, Nov. 6 or early next week. You will see track installed on both sides of the street. Soon after that and depending on weather, the contractor will open Stadium Way to two-way traffic from I-705 to Division Ave (then the street will be open all the way to Tacoma Avenue). Stadium Way may completely open on Friday, Nov. 6 or early next week.

As Stadium Way opens, the contractor is getting ready to do potholing and utility work on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. This work will close Commerce St. in both directions between S. 9th St. and S. 7th St., starting as soon as Monday, Nov. 9.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews continue installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to 6th Avenue and on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 15th St. to S. 19th St. Next week, crews plan to install track across 6th Avenue, closing 6th Avenue. As soon as Nov 9, the contractor will close Martin Luther King Jr. Way in both directions between S. 19th St. and S. 17th St. for track installation and other work.

In other areas, the contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th Street, and near S. 15th Street, and is starting work on the traction power substation on N. 2nd Street this week.

Last Friday, the contractor opened S. 9th St. at MLK Jr. Way to make it easier for voters to navigate around construction. A ballot drop box is located at 902 S. L St. across the street from People’s Park. Happy Election Day!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 2nd Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of November 2

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave. May open on Nov 6 or early next week.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure. May open on Nov 6 or early next week.

N. 2nd Street from N. I St. to the alley – street closure.

N I St. near N. 2nd St. – lane restriction.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 16th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.