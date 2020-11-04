Ride the Bus with author Steven Higashide

Submitted by Downtown on the Go.

Join the virtual Ride the Bus event on Nov. 18, 2020 from 3 – 4 p.m. to discuss transit equity, access, and equality. Downtown On the Go is looking forward to chatting with Steven Higashide, an urban planner, transportation researcher, and author of Better Buses, Better Cities: How to Plan, Run, and Win the Fight for Effective Transit. The conversation will focus on the topics of urban inequality and climate change in relation to how to make bus service better.

Also joining us will be Marquis Mason, the Climate Justice Community Organizer for Citizens for a Healthy Bay, and DOTG’s own Advocacy & CTR Coordinator, Laura Svancarek. Learn how transit planning and infrastructure affects underserved and underrepresented riders, and how improvements can be made to ensure equity and accessibility.

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. You can also view the event on Facebook live.

This free event, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is an annual Ride the Bus event that gives riders a chance to learn about transit and their community, ask questions, and have a conversation with leaders.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.