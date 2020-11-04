Lakewood issues trio of notices seeking bids for upcoming traffic projects

The City of Lakewood has posted three requests for bids for traffic projects that will:
- Roadway improvements including asphalt curb, sidewalk, electrical, stormwater, and channelization, and all other work necessary to complete the project on 111th/112th St SW (Bridgeport Way to Kendrick St).
- Roadway improvements including asphalt curb, sidewalk, electrical, stormwater, and channelization and all other work necessary to complete the project on Lakewood Drive Sidewalks (Steilacoom Blvd to Flett Creek).
- Sawcutting, planing, paving, storm drainage, traffic signal and street lighting systems, channelization and signing on along 100th Street SW approximately 400 feet west and 200 feet east of Lakewood Drive SW and all other work necessary to complete the project.
