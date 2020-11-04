Judging the Judge: James Wickersham

Tacoma Historical Society’s November speaker, Deb Freedman, will review the life and career of Judge James Wickersham, known in Tacoma as a leader in the Anti-Chinese agitation that led to mob violence and mass expulsion in November of 1885.

Wickersham went on to have a remarkable (and volatile) career in Alaska as a pioneer judge and Congressional Delegate. In preparation, Deb Freedman spent months reading thousands of pages of Wickersham’s personal diaries, spanning nearly four decades.

Join us online, either on our YouTube Channel or our Facebook page, as we continue to hold our monthly meetings online due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.