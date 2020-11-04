The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

214 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 4

By Leave a Comment

On Nov. 4, we confirmed 214 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions: 

  • A woman in her 70s from Puyallup. 
  • A man in his 100s from Key Peninsula. 

Our totals are 10,724 cases and 197 deaths.   

We have reported 1,408 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 156.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 100.6.  

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 136.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools

  • Today’s record highs in new cases and the 14-day case rate show a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts
  • Also, two labs reported batches of positive tests among Pierce County residents from testing sites throughout Pierce County and south King County.
  • Our percent of people testing positive has increased since the beginning of the month. It increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.
  • Those under 20 make up 11.8% of the total number of cases and 15.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks. 
  • The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.1% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.  

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan. 

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *