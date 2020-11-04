214 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 4

On Nov. 4, we confirmed 214 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:
- A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 100s from Key Peninsula.
Our totals are 10,724 cases and 197 deaths.
We have reported 1,408 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 156.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 100.6.
With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 136.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.
- Today’s record highs in new cases and the 14-day case rate show a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts
- Also, two labs reported batches of positive tests among Pierce County residents from testing sites throughout Pierce County and south King County.
- Our percent of people testing positive has increased since the beginning of the month. It increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.
- Those under 20 make up 11.8% of the total number of cases and 15.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks.
- The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.1% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.
If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.Print This Post
Leave a Reply