214 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 4

On Nov. 4, we confirmed 214 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

A man in his 100s from Key Peninsula.

Our totals are 10,724 cases and 197 deaths.

We have reported 1,408 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 156.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 100.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 136.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Today’s record highs in new cases and the 14-day case rate show a continued increase in community transmission and a high number of household transmissions. We’re still seeing more cases in households with a large number of contacts

Also, two labs reported batches of positive tests among Pierce County residents from testing sites throughout Pierce County and south King County.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased since the beginning of the month. It increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 11.8% of the total number of cases and 15.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.1% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.