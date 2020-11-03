Promising Future: Lochburn 7th Grader Randy Brown

Our #PromisingFuturesFriday featured student this week is Lochburn Middle School seventh grader Randy Brown.

He absolutely loves to read and his bookshelf at home is overflowing. Every book gives him the chance to gain new knowledge and lets him visualize new characters and settings in his mind.

“Randy’s passion for reading comes through every day in class,” said Lochburn English teacher Jessica Babbitt. “He always brings positivity, energy and a great sense of humor to class, encouraging his classmates to participate and engage with the learning.”

Randy was recently elected ASB vice president at Lochburn, which he hopes will give him the chance to make a difference at the school. For his career, he’d like to be a game developer or movie director.