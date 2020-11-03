CPSD adjusts hybrid learning timeline

Clover Park School District announced an adjustment to its hybrid learning timeline due to increasing COVID-19 rates in Pierce County. Safely launching hybrid learning hinges on county COVID-19 case rates and the county’s activity level, as determined by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The county’s most recent 14-day COVID-19 case rate is 132.4 cases per 100,000 residents and the county has moved back into a high level category. This impacts the district’s ability to implement hybrid learning at schools.

Hybrid Learning Timeline Adjustment

The district is now planning to begin hybrid learning for elementary students on Jan. 4, with the option of beginning on Dec. 7 if county case rates begin declining in the coming weeks. The district will review case rates on Nov. 23 and make a decision on whether it is able to move forward with a Dec. 7 start date or needs to plan for Jan. 4.

Elementary Hybrid Learning Timeline–Tentative

Nov. 23: Review county COVID-19 14-day case rate data and make a decision on start date.

Current Target Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Jan. 4: grades K and 1

Jan. 7: grades 2 and 3

Jan. 8: grades 4 and 5

If earlier date is chosen: Dec. 7, 2020

Dec. 7: grades K and 1

Dec. 10: grades 2 and 3

Dec. 11: grades 4 and 5

Secondary Hybrid Learning Timeline—Tentative

Jan. 15: Review county COVID-19 14-day case rate data and make a decision on start date.

Current Target Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Middle School

Feb. 2: grade 6

Feb. 4: grade 7

Feb. 5: grade 8

High School

Phase in plan to be determined (TBD) based on county COVID-19 case rate data

The department of health recommends secondary students be considered for a return to in-person instruction a minimum of three weeks after elementary begins implementation of hybrid learning. A Feb. 2 tentative start date would also reduce the stress on secondary students by not subjecting them to a transition to hybrid learning while preparing for final semester examinations in late January.

The district’s focus remains on safely providing the highest quality education to students. The district is prepared and looks forward to implementing hybrid learning when it is safe to do so.