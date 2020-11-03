Come take a ride with us – Onyx Drive Improvement Project

The Onyx Drive Improvement Project is rebuilding 1.55 miles of roadway from Onyx Drive from 97th Avenue to 87th Avenue and from Garnet Lane to Phillips Road.

To date (11/2/2020), the City’s contractor has completed paving the roadway, sidewalks, and adding stormwater drainage upgrades. The contractor is now working on the installation of raised crosswalks and raising utilities.

Key features of the project include:

12 foot travel lane in each direction.8 foot wide shared sidewalk on the south side of the road with a two foot roadside buffer.

6 foot wide sidewalk on the north side of the road. Street lighting suitable for the residential setting.

Realignment of the Onyx Drive/Phillip Road intersection.

Raised crosswalks at the intersections of: 97th Avenue 78th Street Coral Lane

Radar feedback signs.

Locking cluster mailboxes.

It is anticipated that this project will be substantially complete late October/early November.