Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87863068449
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 20, 2020
- Approval of Claims Checks #114817 – #114886 in the amount of $324,238.33 and Manual Checks #114715 & #114717 in the amount of $10,486.26
- Mayor Pro-Tempore (AB 3034)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632)
- Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
- Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631)
- Action Items
- Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632)
- Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
- Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631)
- School Resource Officer – Amendment to Exhibit A (AB 3030)
- New Items
- Special Valuation Tax (AB 3029) (*)
- Humane Society- Sheltering Contract (AB 3035) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Short-Term Rentals
- 2021 Legislative Priorities
