Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87863068449

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 20, 2020
    2. Approval of Claims Checks #114817 – #114886 in the amount of $324,238.33 and Manual Checks #114715 & #114717 in the amount of $10,486.26
    3. Mayor Pro-Tempore (AB 3034)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632)
    2. Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
    3. Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631)   
  6. Action Items
    1. Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632)
    2. Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
    3. Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631)
    4. School Resource Officer – Amendment to Exhibit A (AB 3030) 
  7. New Items
    1. Special Valuation Tax (AB 3029) (*)
    2. Humane Society- Sheltering Contract (AB 3035) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session:
    1. Short-Term Rentals
    2. 2021 Legislative Priorities
