Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87863068449

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of October 20, 2020 Approval of Claims Checks #114817 – #114886 in the amount of $324,238.33 and Manual Checks #114715 & #114717 in the amount of $10,486.26 Mayor Pro-Tempore (AB 3034) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632) Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630) Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631) Action Items Vacation of Puyallup Street and Alleyway (AB 3033) (Ordinance # 1632) Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630) Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Orinance #1631) School Resource Officer – Amendment to Exhibit A (AB 3030) New Items Special Valuation Tax (AB 3029) (*) Humane Society- Sheltering Contract (AB 3035) (*) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session: Short-Term Rentals 2021 Legislative Priorities