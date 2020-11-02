CPSD Staff Spotlight: Carter Lake’s Wayne Lott

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Carter Lake Elementary School kindergarten teacher Wayne Lott. He started at the school five years ago teaching fourth grade before switching to kindergarten this year.

He began his career in Clover Park in 2009 as a special education paraeducator working primarily with students who had autism and emotional behavior disorders.

“That experience helped me immensely as I moved into full-time teaching,” he said. “A lot of the supports we use to help students with special needs succeed are just as helpful for students who don’t qualify for special education.”

Wayne originally planned to become a lawyer and started working as a paraeducator as he prepared to take the LSAT. “I decided that if I was going to work, I was going to work in a job where I felt like I was giving back,” he said.

He enjoyed his time working as a paraeducator so much that he shifted his career into education for good and the rest is history!