COVID Closures; Where to swim?

Submitted by Bernardo’s All Stars.

Halloween morning at 8 am I swam at the Y in some nice warm water. A group of swimmers I got to know over the summer had a totally different plan.

Brisk Halloween Swim

If you were at the N. American Lake Park during the warm summer months you may have see a dedicated bunch of swimmers training in the lake; since pools were closed due to COVID. Even though some pools have re-opened, limits have been put in place for healthy social distancing. (One person per lane for 45min) So as the weather and water both get colder where can a swim team still be a team?

As it turns out American Lake still works. I admit I am a spoiled swimmer who avoids colder water but Bernardos All Stars are a very dedicated bunch. 10 o’clock on a 40ish degree Halloween morning this group was down at the lake swimming their way across to the scary brick mansion where “Rose Red” was filmed. Master swimmers of all ability levels have embraced the cold open water swimming at both American Lake and Jack Hyde Park on Puget Sound.

As I paddled along in my kayak for support I was impressed by the 17 swimmers, decked out in wetsuits, who swam the 1 1/4 round trip swim. Keep up the amazing work All Stars and if you happen to see them out there cheer them on!!