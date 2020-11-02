A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Elections

This has been an unprecedented year as Tacoma and our nation continue to confront the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism.

Across our city, state and nation, people are turning out to vote, and I encourage you to do the same. In Pierce County, we are seeing nearly double the number of ballots returned when compared to the same timeframe in the 2016 election. This level of civic engagement should make each of us proud!

Voting is one of the most consequential actions we can take as individuals. Collectively, election results help to shape our shared future. If you haven’t voted yet, your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3, 2020. You may also return your ballot in person by Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8 PM. Detailed information is available here.

Pierce County has a proven track record of voting reliably by mail, and our voting system continues to remain safe and secure. As we have seen in the past, election results may not be available immediately. We have demonstrated in prior elections that we, as a community and as a nation, can remain patient while we ensure that every vote is accurately counted.

While we wait for ballots to be tallied, many are feeling trepidation about what lies ahead. Whatever the outcomes may be, they are bound to stir strong and differing emotions of all kinds. I want you to know that I support your right to continue to use your voice to hold elected officials accountable and to seek change on the issues that are important to you. In these historic times, I hope you will continue to advocate in a way that upholds the admirable precedent that the Tacoma community has set for standing up and speaking out both peacefully and with great passion.

Upholding our reputation for peaceful demonstration is one way that you can do your part to ensure the ongoing safety of our community, including our residential areas, businesses districts and the public spaces we so dearly love.

As you continue to use your voice to speak out on the issues important to you, please continue to be mindful of the measures that have become necessary across Washington state to curb the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you are not feeling well, wearing a face covering, keeping group sizes small, maintaining at least six feet of physical distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands.

We are Compassionate Tacoma. In all things, we are stronger together. And I know that we can work collectively to address those issues that face us as a community.