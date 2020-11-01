Workshop explores considerations for moving in aging parents

Today, over 40% of Americans buying a home are shopping with older relatives in mind. There are many reasons why adult children may consider having their aging parents move in with them. Some prefer the advantages provided by intergenerational living, while others deem it necessary to provide affordable extended care.

“Bringing Parents Home” will examine the factors that should be evaluated before making this move, including the parents’ caregiving needs. Participants will learn what to anticipate when parents move home and how to make necessary adjustments. This one-hour workshop is informational only but will provide attendees with examples of successful living. “Bringing Parents Home” will be offered two times in November, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/94434368523

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 944 3436 8523

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95774941660

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 957 7494 1660

“Intergenerational living is becoming more and more common in our country,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The benefits can be enormous, but there are important considerations that need to be made. Everyone needs to think through the consequences and whether the move is prompted by the desire for family togetherness or providing for long-term care.”

Lisa Doyle, Registered Nurse and owner of CayCare Elder Care and Senior Living Advisors, will be presenting. Doyle has a long history of helping families navigate the benefits and pitfalls of moving. No RSVP is required. Sessions are open to all. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.