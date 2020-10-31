WorkForce Central releases September 2020 Employment Report

Pierce County unemployment is down to 8.6% (slightly trailing the state: 7.4%, and National average: 7.7%), but it’s not all good news.

This drop was fueled by a continued decline in the total population receiving unemployment assistance (down to 38K from an April high of 85K) — a change partly explained by a sharp increase in the number of people who have exhausted all of their regular benefits (2,315 in August up to 6,545 in September).

Conversely, the total number of people employed actually slipped 1.76% (from 413,523 down to 406,252).

View Interactive Report here.