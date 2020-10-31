The Suburban Times

Experimental Short Film: Part of South Tacoma Way

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.

This is a collection of film footage, of a small part of South Tacoma Way. I just pointed my camera around and edited the shots together in a way I thought was interesting and went with the music.

Music by Justin Tamminga
Song: Wired
Album: Deth Jaw
justintamminga.bandcamp.com/album/deth-jaw
Please support local artists like Justin!

Also appearing in the film is Fernseed, who were very kind in letting me film in their beautiful flower shop.
thefernseed.com/

If you like what I’m doing and want to see more consider donating some money for future projects!
www.patreon.com/tacomafilmsociety

