Experimental Short Film: Part of South Tacoma Way

This is a collection of film footage, of a small part of South Tacoma Way. I just pointed my camera around and edited the shots together in a way I thought was interesting and went with the music.
Music by Justin Tamminga
Song: Wired
Album: Deth Jaw
Please support local artists like Justin!
Also appearing in the film is Fernseed, who were very kind in letting me film in their beautiful flower shop.
