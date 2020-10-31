Initial regular unemployment and continued claims decreased during week of Oct. 18-24

During the week of October 18 – 24, there were 14,198 initial regular unemployment claims (down 15.9 percent from the prior week) and 475,441 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 3.2 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 128 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial regular initial claims, regular continued claims, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims all decreased over the week.

In the week ending October 24, ESD paid out over $145 million for 307,548 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $11.9 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week ofOctober 18-October 24 Week ofOctober 11-October 17 Week ofOctober 4-October 10 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 14,198 16,890 22,324 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,603 3,679 3,900 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,994 8,091 8,736 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 450,646 462,581 441,865 Total claims 475,441 491,241 476,735

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.