Approval of community plan updates set stage for growth in Pierce County

To accommodate projected population growth over the next 20 years, the Pierce County Council approved zoning changes and plan updates to four community plans that cover the county’s most urban unincorporated communities.

The updates establish areas where future residential and economic growth can occur, with the intent that future transportation improvements and connectivity will be added to create efficiencies between and within each community.

The four community plans updated cover the areas of Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill.

The updates establish “Centers and Corridors” within these unincorporated areas to create central gathering places for people to shop and do business to reduce urban sprawl. Zoning changes accommodate high-density housing, including multi-family complexes that support homeownership and incentivize affordable housing options.

In its review, the County looked at projected growth, existing zoning patterns, the need to expand and diversify housing opportunities like adding more multi-family options, while protecting the character and core of existing residential neighborhoods. Also considered was support for economic viability, the need to create consistency across all community plans and establishing connections through existing transportation corridors that connect communities and support future, expanded transportation infrastructure.

The County began its review of the plans in 2016 with extensive public outreach to gather input. This included sending newsletters, public notices, postcards and email announcements; holding in-person open houses, online open houses and visits to community group meetings; and conducting surveys, social media outreach and setting up a phone hotline.

The Pierce County Planning Commission conducted a public review of the plans, accepted public comment and sent its recommendation to the County Council for review. The Council’s Community Development Committee held a series of public meetings from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22 to review the updates and accept public comment. Council voted on the updates at an Oct. 29, 2020 meeting.

For more information about each plan visit the Planning and Public Works Community Plan update website at www.piercecountywa.org/4693/Community-Plan-Updates.