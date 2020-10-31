100 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed October 31

On Oct. 31, we confirmed 100 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

[

Our totals are 10,281 cases and 193 deaths.

We have reported 1,284 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 142.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 91.7.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 128.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Those under 20 make up 11.8% of the total number of cases and 16.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.2% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased since the beginning of the month. It increased from 4.1% to 4.5% from October 4-17.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.