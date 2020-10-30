Tricks and treats

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Like much of 2020, Halloween won’t look the same as it has in the past. For example, taking kids trick or treating in the neighborhood is problematic and, despite perfect Saturday night timing, parties for grown-ups are out the window.

But, leave it to creative, fun loving County residents to come to the rescue!

If you haven’t already heard about it, it’s not too late to join the folks across the county participating in “candy chutes” for trick or treaters.

The goal is to design and create a “chute” to deliver candy to the kids so that everyone stays 6 feet apart.

Take a look:

Brilliant!

The group has a Facebook page and a network map of participating residents so check it out.

The map is being constantly updated and you can probably still add your address to the group of people working their magic to bring a few treats to this year filled with a whole pile of tricks.

Even if you don’t build a candy chute at your home, you can still get in the spirit of Halloween by adding your fun photos at our annual Halloween photo contest. You can upload your photo at this site. You can check out the ones have already been posted and get inspired for your own costume.

I’m disappointed that Kevin Stock and the crew from the Clerk’s Office weren’t able to organize their annual fantastic Halloween display but I understand it will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021 – hopefully!! I look forward to seeing what they dream up every year.

While it’s easy to lose your sense of hope with all the turmoil around us, there were wonderful things happening in Graham yesterday. Thanks to our colleagues in Human Services, Graham residents in need received some sorely need support. Human Services staff arrived in their “tricked out” mobile van to distribute grocery bags to very grateful residents. These photos brought a smile to my face and I’m sure they will for you, too!

Thanks to everyone in Human Services who participated in this uplifting day!

Switching gears, I had the opportunity to tour the Elections Center this week and I came away impressed. Auditor Julie Anderson and her team have been working tirelessly to ensure an accurate count and a smooth, safe process for everyone.

Voting is one of the fundamental tasks we ask of our residents and I’m confident we are in good hands in Pierce County. If you haven’t already, please return your ballot as soon as possible. We expect a historic turnout this year so turning in your ballot before Election Day makes it much easier for everyone. We certainly don’t want any tricks on November 3!

First published on the Pierce County website.