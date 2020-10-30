The Country That Fiction Built – Presentation by Michelle Liu

Submitted by Emily Molina – SHMA Liaison.
Join us on November 13 at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual presentation by Humanities Washington speaker Michelle Liu, as she takes a deeper look into two well-known works of fiction: To Kill a Mockingbird, and Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and how they have influenced America’s views on race, morality, and humanity.
The free event will be presented through the Zoom platform, and guests will register through the Pierce County Library events page. Register here: calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4637913
Brought to you by a partnership between the Pierce County Library, Humanities Washington, and the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.Print This Post
