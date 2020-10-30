The Country That Fiction Built – Presentation by Michelle Liu

Submitted by Emily Molina – SHMA Liaison.

Join us on November 13 at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual presentation by Humanities Washington speaker Michelle Liu, as she takes a deeper look into two well-known works of fiction: To Kill a Mockingbird, and Uncle Tom’s Cabin, and how they have influenced America’s views on race, morality, and humanity.

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

The free event will be presented through the Zoom platform, and guests will register through the Pierce County Library events page. Register here: calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4637913

Uncle Tom’s Cabin, by Harriet Beecher Stowe

Brought to you by a partnership between the Pierce County Library, Humanities Washington, and the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.