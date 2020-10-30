Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 30 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Time to Vote:

By November 3, 2020, through voting, you will exercise one of your greatest rights as a citizen. I encourage you to read both the State and Pierce County Voter’s Guide before casting your vote. The ballots have arrived and I ask you to vote the complete ballot . Washington has had secure voting by mail for ten+ years. Drop off your completed ballot at the Steilacoom Post Office or use the convenient Pierce County Auditors Ballot box located at the Steilacoom Library at Rigney Road and Steilacoom Boulevard. To avoid congestion, please vote early and trust the process.

Crime Prevention – FBI Warns Scammers May Be Targeting Voters and Their Personal Information:

We’re in the last week of 2020 presidential election and the FBI is sending out another warning: scammers, cybercriminals and foreign actors may be targeting voters and their personal information. Officials say voters should be on their guard as they seek information about the election. They say scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses posing as legitimate election resources. These sites are being used to trick voters into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware. The FBI, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are warning about fake URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

To avoid becoming a victim, officials are urging people to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers will oftentimes use a “.com” instead of “.gov” or misspell words, hoping people won’t notice. They’re urging people to get their election information from trustworthy sources, make sure computer and anti-virus software is updated, remove unneeded software apps, don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email.

Flu Shots Available:

Flu season is here and getting a flu shot may be the single most important thing Pierce County residents can do to protect themselves, their families and the community. That’s why Pierce County has launched the Spread Love, Not the Flu campaign, and findyourflushot.com, which makes finding the closest provider as easy as a couple of clicks.

In 2020, with COVID-19, flu shots are crucial for several reasons. For instance, the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar our health care system may become overloaded with people who don’t know if they have Coronavirus or the flu.

The campaign is aiming to have 70% of Pierce County residents six months and older get a flu shot. Last year, local estimates are that about 51% got immunized.

“Getting a flu shot in 2020 is more important than ever because COVID-19 is already putting many people in danger. Adding flu season to the equation increases the risk for everyone,” said Dr. Ken Farmer, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery with Pierce County. “Not only is there increased risk to us as individuals, but not having flu shots also puts our healthcare system at risk of getting overwhelmed.”

Pierce County will provide free flu shots at pop-up clinics around the county in the near future. In the meantime, there are free drive-thru locations available, as well as many providers that accept insurance. For more information about finding your flu shot, visit findyourflushot.com.

Scouting for Food:

Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 7th, beginning at 8 A.M. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church. Nonperishable items only and please none beyond the Best by Date. Financial donations will also be accepted. Bags will be delivered to your doorstep on October 31st.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 105 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

6 medical aid responses

29 suspicious circumstance/security checks

8 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

1 arrest for felony DUI

2 motor vehicle collisions

1 incident of vandalism

2 incidents of theft

40 traffic stops

2 incidents of parking enforcement

Public Safety reminds our drivers to be vigilant for any trick-or-treaters this weekend, and please exercise patience on our streets with any last-minute drop-off voting.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued mowing rights-of-way; sweeping streets due to falling leaves and blowing winds; worked with, monitored, and inspected developers for compliance with storm water regulations; and performed other maintenance activities.

Norberg Development:

The contractor continued to install minor infrastructure improvements and complete punch list items including preparation of utility as-builts for the development in preparation for final plat submittal.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew finished terminating and energizing the Norberg Phase 2 development; assisted the Water crew with a valve repair on Chambers Creek Road; performed end of month readings and procedures; completed an inspection in the 1900 block of Rainier Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water valve at the corner of Chambers Creek Road and Western Road; repaired a 1 inch service on Balch Street; assisted the Electric crew relocating a pedestal adjacent to the Dorland Short plat on Stevens Street; maintained areas around lift stations and wells; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued winterizing sprinkler systems, drinking fountains, and other outdoor water connections; cleaning up leaves throughout all of the facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Trunk or Treat:

John and Nicki O’Reilly, owners of the Topside Bar and Grill, along with their staff will be sponsoring a Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM on Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Drivers will enter from Lafayette Street; proceed to the appropriate station; receive candy; and then exit on Commercial Street. Everyone is invited to attend.