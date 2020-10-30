Change Your Clocks, Check Your Alarm

What better way to use that extra hour you have this weekend than to check your smoke alarms?

Over the years, the message has morphed from “change your clocks, change your battery.” Since many smoke alarms no longer use a traditional 9-volt battery that must be changed annually, it’s important to test your alarms and only change the battery if your alarm has one to change.

Have questions about your smoke alarms or need them in your home? Please visit West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website and request an appointment! The grant-funded smoke alarm program allows WPFR the ability to assess, replace and install alarms in homes in Lakewood and University Place at no cost.

