PSE launches new energy efficiency program

In the midst of the current pandemic and economic crisis, Puget Sound Energy has launched Efficiency Boost, a new energy efficiency program that will bring customers additional energy and cost-saving opportunities.

The new program offers increased rebate amounts for income-qualified customers, so they can work on improving their home before winter arrives without breaking the bank. Whether customers are hoping to insulate their home, update windows, or replace a water heater or heating system, sliding scale rebates of up to $2,000 are available for those who qualify. Efficiency Boost income guidelines allow a four-person household with an annual gross income between $58,000 and $78,000 (before taxes) to qualify for the rebates.

The process is simple: Customers start by contacting a PSE Energy Advisor to confirm their income eligibility. Once they receive confirmation, the Energy Advisor can also provide a referral for a Recommended Energy Professional (REP), who would complete the work in their home and provide an instant rebate.

To learn more about Efficiency Boost visit pse.com/efficiencyboost.

Customers who fall below the minimum income range for Efficiency Boost rebates may be eligible for our no-cost Weatherization Assistance Program administered through our local community agency partners. Information about this program is available at pse.com/liw.

PSE also offers everyday incentives for energy-efficient improvements to all PSE customers without income qualification requirements. To learn more and see if you qualify, visit pse.com/rebates.