Pierce Transit Destination 2040 Public Hearing set for Nov. 9

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held as part of the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m., to receive oral comments on the Updates to the Destination 2040 Long Range Plan.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting. Citizens may attend the meeting by Zoom. To join from a computer, please visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84016560149. To attend by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter Webinar ID code 840 1656 0149.

Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Destination 2040 Long Range Plan Update has been filed with the Clerk of the Board and may be reviewed by visiting Pierce Transit’s website at www.piercetransit.org/documents. The Destination 2040 Long Range Plan Update is the Agency’s “comprehensive guiding vision for providing dependable, safe, efficient, and fully integrated public transportation services throughout the South Sound Region of today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

Interested citizens may also submit written comments to Duane Wakan, Senior Planner, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by email at Dwakan@piercetransit.org, no later than Tuesday, December 10, 2020. Written comments will be provided to the Pierce Transit Board. Adoption of the Long Range Plan Update is expected to occur at the December 14, 2020 Pierce Transit Board Meeting.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066 for special accommodations.