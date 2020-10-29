Pierce College computer labs now open by appointment only

While most of our classes remain online for the foreseeable future, we are happy to announce that two of our computer labs are now open for limited in-person operations.

One computer lab at each campus will be open by appointment only Mon.-Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and students will use designated computer workstations that are spaced out appropriately. A maximum of 24 students can be in our labs for two hours at a time.

The health and safety of our students, staff, and community continues to be our top priority. Prevention is vital in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and our best defense is through social distancing. Access to these labs are always subject to change in the event of a rise of more cases.

Services include:

Printers, scanners, and copiers

Headphones (disinfected after each use)

Internet and computer access

At this time, we will not be providing:

Web cams

Proctored exams

Synchronous Zoom or ConexED sessions

Access to the digital design studios.

Here are the steps for coming to the computer lab:

Book your appointment ahead of time Watch this safety video Submit a Health Check Screening Form before every visit. If you have any symptoms listed, do not come to campus! Park in one of the designated parking lots and enter using the door indicated for the lab you’ll be attending. Wear a mask at all times while you are on campus.

We are glad to finally be able to open up this service to students, and it is important we all take seriously the ongoing risk and threat of COVID-19 and do our part to minimize the spread and keep our community safe. Also, you must stay home while sick or if others in your home are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. We will be collecting visitor data to ensure accurate contact tracing should someone test positive for COVID-19 after visiting one of the computer labs.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided, such as mouse covers, keyboard covers, and we will regularly sanitize workstations after each use.

We all know that this will look and feel completely different than our old normal but rest assured that the computer labs are still here to support you with your online learning experience in this new world. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.