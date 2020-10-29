LaTasha Wortham Appointed to Tacoma Community College Board of Trustees

LaTasha Wortham, a longtime leader in government affairs, non-profit administration and community organizations, is the new Tacoma Community College (TCC) Board of Trustees member. She has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee and replaces board member Liz Dunbar, who served 10 years with TCC.

Raised by a single mother with three siblings, Wortham grew up with an understanding that college is critical for future success. She became the first in her family to attend college and earn her degree. All of her siblings followed, including her brother who attended TCC, and later, her mother, who at the age of 50, attended TCC and earned her associate degree.

Wortham views TCC as an important community partner. Through her time working in various leadership roles, she got to know TCC and its commitment to serve the community’s higher education needs.

“TCC is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I appreciate TCC is a community college that is truly in the community. It makes me proud to be part of TCC.”

Wortham worked for nearly 15 years with several lawmakers, including former Congressman Norm Dicks, retiring Congressman Denny Heck, and retiring Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib. She now works at Tacoma Public Utilities as the Regional Relations Manager. She also worked at United Way of Pierce County as a senior campaign account manager.

An active voice in the community, Wortham has volunteered her time as a board member for Hilltop Artists, Tacoma Urban League and Tacoma Community House as well as being a member of the Washington State Leadership Board, and Tacoma Rotary #8.

She holds a BA degree from Western Washington University in Law and Diversity.

With her unique experience in government at the state and federal level, Wortham hopes she will be an asset to the Board of Trustees.

“As TCC requests for funding for capital projects or if there are other needs that are front and center, I know the Legislative processes at the state and federal level that could be helpful,” she said. “As a Trustee, I hope to continue to successfully represent TCC and its ongoing legacy … I plan to represent the college as a whole that includes faculty, staff and students. I hope to be a strong liaison and representative for them.”

Wortham begins her five-year term in November.

“LaTasha knows Tacoma and has lived the Tacoma Community College success story,” said Dr. Ivan L. Harrell, II, President of TCC. “She understands how TCC can change and benefit lives, and we are thrilled to have her expertise, energy and voice on our Board. I know we will continue to thrive with LaTasha’s leadership, and we warmly welcome her to our community.”