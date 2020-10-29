Halloween trick or treating in Lakewood in mid to late 1950s

By Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966

I enjoyed Halloween trick or treating in Lakewood in the mid to late 1950s when we lived on Bridgeport Way.

Mom’s artistic creativity took care of my costume. I was a pirate with a red bandana headpiece and something smudged on my face giving the appearance of a beard.

Going house-to-house to get gifted candy was, indeed, a treat for my sister and me.

Halloween was not a major annual marketing push as it is today. There were no giant bags of candy on sale to give away the contents piece by piece to treaters.

When I trick or treated, only treats were my aim. No tricks. I hoped to hit the jackpot in our neighborhood. There were maybe one or two houses which gave away full sized candy bars. Wow!

My dentist father was not thrilled with the candy I got and ate. But, he never prohibited me from doing it. But, as the son of a dentist, I always brushed my teeth after candy gorging and, of course, after meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The best Lakewood trick or treat stop for me was a substantial house on Bridgeport set back from the street on a large bit of property. No candy. Instead, each treater was served hot apple cider ladled from a glass punch bowl into glass punch cup with a handle. Memorable!

Trick or treating in Lakewood in the mid to late 1950s was an innocent time when a kid could trick or treat on his own (no parents along) and write positively about it in 2020.