An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe livestream Friday and Saturday

Join Lakewood Playhouse via Live-stream and spend An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe as he promotes a magazine called “The Stylus” and the stories and poetry found within.

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe by Brian Willis is performed by Tim Hoban, a veteran South Sound actor most recently seen at Lakewood Playhouse in Inspecting Carol in April 2019.

Parental Advisory: Some of Mr. Poe’s stories might be scary for little ones.

Tickets are reserved via $10 minimum donation*. Click here to reserve your ticket.

*50% of donations to Poe go to Mr. Hoban. The other half goes to Lakewood Playhouse.